BRIEF-Deutsche Bank said to face possible $60 mln derivative loss-Bloomberg,citing sources
* Deutsche Bank said to face possible $60 million derivative loss- Bloomberg,citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2se2XDX
June 26 Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc
* FDA has granted final approval of its anda azacitidine for injection, 100mg per vial, single-dose vial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deutsche Bank said to face possible $60 million derivative loss- Bloomberg,citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2se2XDX
TORONTO, June 27 Royal Bank of Canada on Tuesday agreed to pay C$21.8 million ($16.5 million) in compensation to clients who were charged excess fees for mutual fund products and fee-based accounts.
NEW YORK, June 27 A Florida man was sentenced on Tuesday to 5-1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to operating an illegal bitcoin exchange suspected of laundering money for hackers and linked to a data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co.