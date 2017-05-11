May 11 Freni Brembo says:

* Q1 revenues at 632.6 million euros, up 12.2 percent

* Q1 EBITDA 125.5 million euros, up 14.5 percent

* Q1 EBITDA profit margin at 19.8 percent vs 19.5 percent a year ago

* saw modest yet promising signs of a recovery in Argentina and Brazil

* order book projections allow group to look to the future "with cautious optimism" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)