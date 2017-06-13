June 13 Bri-chem Corp

* Bri-Chem expands deeper into Texas Permian Basin with new oil based mud blending plant and warehouse

* Has further expanded its footprint in USA drilling fluids market by adding its fourth "strategically" located warehouse

* Added second oil based mud blending plant for distribution of drilling fluid products in Texas, USA

* Oil based mud plant and drilling fluids warehouse is located in Kermit