UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Brick Brewing Co. Ltd
* Brick Brewing reports first quarter F2018 EBITDA of $2.1 million
* Brick Brewing Co. Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue C$11.5 million versus C$9.5 million
* Brick Brewing Co. - Board re-affirmed quarterly dividend, $0.016 per share, payable July 25, 2017 to shareholders of record as of July 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources