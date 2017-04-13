April 13 Brick Brewing Co. Ltd:

* Brick brewing reports record full-year EBITDA of $8.8m

* Q4 revenue c$10.5 million versus c$9.0 million

* Brick Brewing Co. - Kitchener expansion project on track for completion this summer with expected full year recurring savings of $0.6 million

* EBITDA for quarter was $1.8 million, compared to EBITDA in q4 of fiscal 2016 of $1.6 million