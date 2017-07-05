July 5 BRICORAMA SA:

* CO AND ITM ÉQUIPEMENT DE LA MAISON ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING ACQUISITION OF CO'S FRENCH AND SPANISH ACTIVITIES BY SUBSIDIARY GROUPEMENT LES MOUSQUETAIRES

* PARTIES HAVE SIGNED A PRELIMINARY NON-BINDING AGREEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION

* ACCORDING TO TERMS, GROUPEMENT LES MOUSQUETAIRES WOULD BY 100 PERCENT OF BRICORAMA SAS; TRANSACTION WOULD NOT TRIGGER TAKEOVER BID ON BRICORAMA SA Source text: bit.ly/2sqhHf3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)