UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Bricorama SA:
* FY EBITDA EUR 47.5 million ($51.75 million) versus EUR 47.2 million year ago
* FY recurring operating income EUR 30.4 million versus EUR 30.3 million year ago
* For 2017 aims to increase its turnover by 2 to 3 pct excluding external growth and its recurring operating income by between 5 pct and 10 pct Source text: bit.ly/2p4FDWd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources