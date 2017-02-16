Feb 16 Bricorama SA:

* Q4 revenue 167.4 million euros ($178.7 million) versus 166.2 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 717.0 million euros versus 725.2 million euros year ago

* For FY 2016, operating result should be comparable to that of fy 2015

* For FY 2016, group expects a slight decrease in its net debt Source text: bit.ly/2lnIvfm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9369 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)