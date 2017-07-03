July 3 Bridgestone Corp

* Says it repurchased 2.7 million shares for 13.16 billion yen in total, from June 1 to June 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 17

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 17.1 million shares for 78.39 billion yen in total as of June 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/DPaFfi

