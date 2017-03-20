March 20 Bridgestone Corp Pcl

* To spend about 6.2 billion baht ($178.73 million ) on aircraft tire production in Thailand, Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI) said in a statement.

* Two aircraft tire plants have been approved by the BOI Further company coverage: ($1 = 34.69 baht) (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Orathai Sriring)