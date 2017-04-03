April 3 Bridgestone Corp

* Says it repurchased 3.9 million shares for 17.79 billion yen in total, from March 1 to March 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 17

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 6 million shares for 27.1 billion yen in total as of March 31

