June 1Bridgestone Corp

* Says it bought back 2.9 million shares for 13.66 billion yen in total from May 1 to May 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 17

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 14.3 million shares for 65.23 billion yen in total as of May 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/f5u7ki

