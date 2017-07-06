July 6 Magellan Midstream Partners Lp
* BridgeTex Pipeline launches open season for expanded
capacity
* Magellan Midstream Partners Lp - BridgeTex Pipeline was
recently expanded from 300,000 barrels per day to a capacity of
400,000 bpd
* Magellan Midstream Partners Lp - BridgeTex may further
expand capacity of pipeline system up to approximately 440,000
bpd
* Magellan Midstream Partners Lp - all potential customers
must submit binding commitments by Aug. 4, 2017
