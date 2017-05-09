BRIEF-Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan
* Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan
May 9 Sun Life Financial Inc
* Qtrly underlying eps $0.93
* Sun life financial reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sun life financial inc - qtrly reported net income $551 million versus $540 million
* Sun life financial inc - qtrly reported eps $0.89
* Says revenue in q1 of 2017 was $7.0 billion, compared to $8.8 billion in q1 of 2016
* Qtrly total aum as of q1 end $927.28 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fidus Investment Corporation announces commencement of public offering of common stock
June 19 Teladoc Inc, the largest provider of telemedicine in the United States, said on Monday it agreed to acquire medical consultation company Best Doctors to expand its ability to offer remote treatments for complex, chronic diseases.