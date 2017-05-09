May 9 Sun Life Financial Inc

* Qtrly underlying eps $0.93

* Sun life financial reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sun life financial inc - qtrly reported net income $551 million versus $540 million

* Sun life financial inc - qtrly reported eps $0.89

* Says revenue in q1 of 2017 was $7.0 billion, compared to $8.8 billion in q1 of 2016

* Qtrly total aum as of q1 end $927.28 billion