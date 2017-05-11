UPDATE 2-Delivery Hero aims to raise around 1 bln euros via listing
* Shares to start trading on June 30 (Adds comments from investors, bankers, source familiar with company)
May 11 Brigadier Gold Ltd
* Brigadier enters into loi to acquire keraderm sas
* Brigadier gold- would initially acquire 90% of shares of keraderm by issuing cad$5.5 million in common shares of co to current shareholders of keraderm
* Brigadier gold ltd - after having acquired 90% interest, brigadier would have option to acquire remaining 10% interest
* Brigadier gold - will acquire 90% interest by making a cash payment of us$7.5 million at any time up until june 30, 2027 to current shareholders of keraderm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced preliminary results of modified "Dutch auction" self-tender offer to purchase up to $3 billion shares of common stock
PARIS, June 19 Aircraft leasing giant AerCap placed an order worth $8.1 billion at list prices for 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners at the Paris Airshow, in a vote of confidence for long-haul aircraft amid declining orders for many wide-body models.