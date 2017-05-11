May 11 Brigadier Gold Ltd

* Brigadier enters into loi to acquire keraderm sas

* Brigadier gold - will acquire 90% interest by making a cash payment of us$7.5 million at any time up until june 30, 2027 to current shareholders of keraderm