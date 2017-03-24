BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
March 24 Brigadier Gold Ltd:
* Brigadier Gold announces private placement
* Brigadier Gold Ltd says issuance of up to 10 million units at a price of $0.10 per unit
* Brigadier Gold Ltd - net proceeds of private placement will be used for repayment of debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
* Hostess Brands names Andrew Jacobs chief commercial officer