UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 14 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
* Bright horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
* Bright horizons family solutions - proceeds of new loan facility are expected to be used to repay all amounts outstanding under its existing $1,072 million loan facility
* Bright horizons family solutions inc - new $1,072 million term loan facility, which has been allocated to lenders, will be priced at par
* New term loan facility will bear interest at a rate of libor plus 2.25%
* Bright horizons family solutions inc - seeking commitments to extend maturity date of $225 million revolving credit facility by 3 years to july 2022. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources