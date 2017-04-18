April 18 (Reuters) -

* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd files for U.S. IPO of up to $200 million

* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd says its ADS has been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange

* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd - Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities, and China Merchants Securities (HK) are underwriters to the IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2oKNeaF)