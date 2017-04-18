BRIEF-Athenex prices public offering of 6 mln shares priced at $11/shr
* Says initial public offering of 6.00 million common shares priced at $11.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd files for U.S. IPO of up to $200 million
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd says its ADS has been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd - Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities, and China Merchants Securities (HK) are underwriters to the IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2oKNeaF)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 14 German logistics group Deutsche Post DHL Group is expanding its foray into electric delivery vans, signing Ford as a components supplier for a new line of larger vehicles, the companies said on Wednesday.
* Shares to be offered in IPO will be sold by 97.81 percent shareholder Avio, which is indirectly controlled by Fortress Investment Group and Eurocastle Investment Limited Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)