June 19 Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd:

* FY revenue HK$562.5 million versus HK$676 million

* FY profit for the year HK$271.9 million versus HK$325.5 million

* Board recommended the payment of final dividend of 4.80 hk cents per share for year ended 31 march 2017