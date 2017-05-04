UPDATE 2-Clear Macron win whets appetite for French, South European bonds
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds Italian and Portuguese bond prices)
May 4 Brightcove Inc
* Brightcove announces financial results for first quarter fiscal year 2017
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $37.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.4 million
* Brightcove Inc - sees Q2 revenue is expected to be in range of $37.0 million to $37.8 million
* Brightcove Inc - says Q2 non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in range of $4.2 million to $5.0 million
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.13 to $0.15 excluding items
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $37 million to $37.8 million
* Brightcove Inc - says FY revenue is expected to be in range of $151.0 million to $155.0 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Brightcove Inc - says FY non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in range of $6.0 million to $9.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds Italian and Portuguese bond prices)
PARIS, June 19 Lockheed Martin signed an agreement with India's Tata Advanced Systems on Monday to produce F-16 fighter planes in India, pressing ahead with a plan to shift its Fort Worth, Texas plant to win billions of dollars worth of order from the Indian military.
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)