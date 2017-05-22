BRIEF-Aiming says arrest of staff and unauthorized access
* Says unauthorized access happened and user's account in smart phone game was sold
May 22Brilliance Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it received patent(No. ZL 2015 1 0334416.1), for man-made influence weather operation data acquisition and recognition system and method thereof
* Valid for 20 years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EXeRgY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says unauthorized access happened and user's account in smart phone game was sold
June 22 UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd
* Says it adjusts conversion price of its convertible corporate bonds to 9.93 yuan per share from 10 yuan per share, effective June 26