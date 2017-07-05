BRIEF-Klövern acquires property in Uppsala for SEK 285 million
* RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 26 MLN AND ECONOMIC OCCUPANCY RATE IS 83 PER CENT
July 5 Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd :
* Sees HY basic loss per share and basic headline loss per share to decrease more than 100 pct compared to prior year
* Basic earnings per share of 12.2 cents and basic headline earnings per share of 11.5 cents were reported in comparative period
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
* Clarifies on news item "Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance to merge with co", "Shriram Capital's life, general insurance business to merge with IDFC"