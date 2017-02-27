Feb 27 Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited

* Dividend income increased by 10.3pct to r339.9 million

* Fy net profit before tax of r283.5 million

* Dividend declared increased by 20pct to 42cps

* FY INAV increased by 21.4pct to over r5 billion

* Reported a profit for year under review of r197.3 million compared to a loss of r668.1 million in prior year.

* Sea Harvest Group's revenue increased by 41pct to r1.9 billion