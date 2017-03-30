March 30 Bringspring Science and Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 5 percent to 35 percent, or to be 268.6 million yuan to 392.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (413.2 million yuan)

* Says decreased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:

