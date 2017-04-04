UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 4 Brinker International Inc
* Brinker International announces Chief Financial Officer resignation
* Brinker International Inc - Resignation of Tom Edwards will be effective April 7, 2017
* Brinker International Inc - Chief Financial Officer Tom Edwards, is relocating to accept a role outside restaurant industry
* Brinker International Inc - Joe Taylor who currently serves as VP investor relations,treasurer, to assume interim CFO role until successor is named
* Brinker International Inc - Search for Edwards' replacement is underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources