April 26 Brink's Co:
* Sees FY non-GAAP earnings per share $2.55 to $2.65
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.67
* Brinks co - qtrly GAAP revenue up 9%; qtrly non-GAAP
revenue up 7%
* Brinks co- current 2017 GAAP guidance for revenues about $
3.1 billion
* Brinks co - raised full-year non-GAAP EPS to a range
between $2.55 and $2.65; expects it to be near upper end of the
range
* Brinks co - qtrly GAAP revenues $722 million , up 9
percent
* Brinks co- current 2017 non-GAAP guidance for revenues
about $3.0 billion
* Brinks co- current 2017 GAAP guidance EPS $ 2.35 - 2.45
* Brinks co- current 2017 non-GAAP guidance for EPS $2.55 -
$2.65
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: