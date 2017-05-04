BRIEF-Cartera Industrial REA to sell up to 7 pct of Tubacex in accelerated bookbuilding
* SAYS PLACES 7 PCT OF TUBACEX SA FOR CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA IN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING OFFER
May 4 BRINOVA FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 45.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 21.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* JAN-MARCH PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 16.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2pc7Wjf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) France's National Assembly election has provided new president Emmanuel Macron with parliamentary backing to enact his reform programme, Fitch Ratings says. Implementing the programme would be positive for growth and hence for France's public finances, but it may still face opposition outside parliament. The two-round election has given Macron's La Republique En Marche! (EM) party a large majority with 308 out of
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sekerbank T.A.S.'s (B+/Stable/b+) USD85 million issue of Basel III-compliant Tier 2 capital notes due 2027 a final rating of 'B'. The bonds' Recovery Rating is 'RR5'. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 8 June 2017. The notes qualify as Basel III-complaint Tier 2 instruments and contain contractual loss absorption features, which will be triggered at the poin