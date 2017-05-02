French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Brio Gold Inc:
* Brio Gold announces preliminary first quarter 2017 operational results
* Brio Gold Inc - produced 50,540 ounces of gold in Q1 of 2017
Qtrly total cash cost was $842 per ounce produced and consolidated all-in sustaining cost (AISC) per ounce of gold produced was $1,056
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount