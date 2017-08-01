FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brio Gold Q2 loss per share $0.07
August 1, 2017 / 9:52 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Brio Gold Q2 loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brio Gold Inc

* Brio Gold reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.03

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* Brio Gold Inc - ‍Q2 2017 production of 44,223 ounces of gold​

* Brio Gold Inc - revenues from mining operations were $52.9 million in Q2 of 2017 compared to $65.2 million for comparable period in 2016

* Brio Gold Inc - ‍maintains its revised production 2017 guidance at rdm of 50,000 to 65,000 ounces​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

