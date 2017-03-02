March 2 Brionor Resources Inc:

* Brionor to acquire Atala Resources

* Brionor Resources- under agreement, each Atala shareholder shall receive 0.4382 of a brionor share for each Atala share held, for a total of 6 million brionor shares

* Brionor proposes to acquire all of issued & outstanding shares of Atala for an aggregate purchase price of $300,000

* No finder's fees will be paid by corporation in connection with acquisition