May 9 Briscoe Group Ltd

* Qtrly sales for group's Homeware Segment increased by 8.80% to NZ$86.5 million

* Says on a same store basis group's sales for first quarter were 5.83% above Q1 for last year

* Sales for first trading quarter ended 30 April 2017 were NZ$141.3 million