* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Apexigen, Inc. announce clinical
collaboration to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with
APX005M in advanced solid tumors
* Bristol-Myers - Study to evaluate potential of APX005M +
Opdivo to activate antigen-presenting cells in tumor
microenvironment to show anti-tumor activity
* Bristol-Myers Squibb- Study to enroll second-line
metastatic non-small cell lung cancer patients who have failed
prior chemotherapy
* Study to also enroll metastatic melanoma patients who have
failed prior I-O therapy
