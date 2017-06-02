June 2 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers - Announces first disclosure of data from a
cohort of phase 1/2 CheckMate -358 study
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says median duration of response
has not been reached after 6 months of follow-up
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Grade 3/4 treatment-related
adverse events occurred in 12.5% of patients in phase 1/2
checkmate -358 study evaluating Opdivo
* Bristol-Myers - Opdivo showed safety profile consistent
with previous results seen with Opdivo monotherapy in other
tumor types, in CheckMate -358 study
* Bristol-Myers - overall response rate of 26.3% in
patients with cervical cancer regardless of PD-l1, HPV status
and number of prior systemic therapies
