REFILE-UPDATE 1-France's startup scene gains traction led by state bank, Macron factor
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
March 30 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:
* Bristol-Myers Squibb enters collaboration to leverage Foundation Medicine's molecular information platform to identify predictive biomarkers across multiple tumor types and immunotherapy agents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
LONDON, June 15 Acacia Mining's production of gold from Tanzania has been hit by an export ban but targets for the year remain unchanged at this stage, Chief Executive Brad Gordon said on Thursday.
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter