April 27 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:
* Employee workforce reductions were about 900 for
quarter-ended March 31, across all regions for manufacturing,
selling, research and development personnel - SEC filing
* In Q1 2017, discontinued development of FS102 which was in
Phase I development for treatment of breast and gastric cancer
* Will not exercise its option to purchase F-Star Alpha
which was previously consolidated by company as a variable
interest entity
* IPRD charge of $75 million was included in research and
development expense and attributed to noncontrolling interest in
Q1
Source text - (bit.ly/2oPSPvF)
Further company coverage: