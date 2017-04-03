BRIEF-LightInTheBox Holding Co Q1 non-GAAP net loss per ADS $0.01
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
April 3 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with Yervoy (ipilimumab) and Opdivo Monotherapy significantly improved overall survival versus Yervoy alone in patients with previously untreated advanced melanoma
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - first overall survival (os) data from phase 3 checkmate -067 clinical trial
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says with a minimum follow-up of 28 months, median os had not yet been reached in either of two Opdivo treatment groups
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - updated safety data reported in new analysis were consistent with previously reported experience
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - safety profile is consistent with previous studies, with no cumulative toxicity with combination therapy or new safety signals
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - two-year os rates were 64% for Opdivo plus Yervoy combination, 59% for Opdivo alone and 45% for Yervoy alone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
* PNM Resources Inc says management is expected to affirm company's 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group