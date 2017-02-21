Feb 21 Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb says expects to incur charges through 2020, ranging between $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion in connection with restructuring announced in Oct 2016

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - Cash outlays in connection with the actions expected to be about 40% to 50% of the total charges

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - Charges of about $90 million recognized during Q4, primarily from certain research and development employee workforce reductions and accelerated depreciation on expected early site exits