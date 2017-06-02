BRIEF-RXI Pharma completes enrollment of Phase 1/2 trial with RXI-109
* RXI Pharmaceuticals announces completion of enrollment of Phase 1/2 clinical trial with RXI-109 for retinal scarring
June 2 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Seattle Genetics expand clinical collaboration to evaluate combination of opdivo (nivolumab) and adcetris® (brentuximab vedotin) in pivotal phase 3 clinical trial in relapsed hodgkin lymphoma
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - pivotal phase 3 trial planned for mid-2017
* Bristol-Myers - phase 3 trial to evaluate adcetris alone or with opdivo in relapsed/refractory or transplant-ineligible advanced classical hodgkin lymphoma
* Bristol-Myers Squibb- in addition to planned trial, adcetris, opdivo being evaluated as combination therapy in multiple ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trials
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co -adcetris, opdivo combination being evaluated for older hl patients,relapsed/refractory classical hl for children, adolescents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 Mylan N.V. is best known for producing EpiPen emergency allergy treatments and generic drugs.
