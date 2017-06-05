BRIEF-Siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 mln
Siemens ag - siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 million
June 5 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb announces new collaboration to evaluate combination therapy in colorectal cancer
Entered into a clinical research collaboration with Novartis
Dish Music app uses dts play-fi technology to stream music on tv audio systems and speakers
WASHINGTON, June 21 AT&T Inc was confident it would win regulatory approval for its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc before year's end as the Justice Department continues its review, but was still awaiting details about any final requirements for the deal, a senior executive said.