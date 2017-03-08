March 8 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* Bristol-Myers Squibb appoints Dr. Thomas J. Lynch, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer

* Lynch succeeds Francis Cuss who will retire from company

* Lynch will step down from Board of Directors of Bristol-Myers Squibb, effective March 15, 2017

* Cuss will serve as an advisor to company for next three months