BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 8 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:
* Bristol-Myers Squibb appoints Dr. Thomas J. Lynch, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer
* Lynch succeeds Francis Cuss who will retire from company
* Lynch will step down from Board of Directors of Bristol-Myers Squibb, effective March 15, 2017
* Cuss will serve as an advisor to company for next three months
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders