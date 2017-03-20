BRIEF-Black Diamond Inc files for up to $200 million of mixed shelf
* Black Diamond Inc files for up to $200 million of Mixed Shelf - SEC filing
March 20 Bristol-myers Squibb Co:
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Cytomx Therapeutics extend worldwide collaboration to discover Probody Therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Cytomx to receive $200 million upfront payment
* Bristol-Myers Squibb - Cytomx will also be eligible to receive up to $448 million in future development, regulatory,sales milestone payments for each collaboration target
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - collaboration includes up to eight additional targets in oncology and other therapeutic areas
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Cytomx will grant Bristol-Myers Squibb exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize Probody Therapeutics
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout