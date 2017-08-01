FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb receives FDA approval for opdivo
August 1, 2017 / 11:30 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb receives FDA approval for opdivo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co:

* Bristol-Myers Squibb receives FDA approval for opdivo (nivolumab) in MSI-H or DMMR metastatic colorectal cancer that has progressed following treatment with a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan

* Bristol-Myers Squibb receives FDA approval for opdivo (nivolumab) in MSI-H or DMMR metastatic colorectal cancer that has progressed following treatment with a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

