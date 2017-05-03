May 3 Bristow Group Inc

* BRISTOW ANNOUNCES NEW CONTRACT WITH HESS CORPORATION FOR SEARCH AND RESCUE

* BRISTOW GROUP INC - AS PART OF CONTRACT, HESS JOINS SHELL OFFSHORE AS SECOND MEMBER OF NEW SAR CONSORTIUM FORMED BY BRISTOW

* BRISTOW GROUP INC - CO'S AFFILIATE WAS AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH HESS CORPORATION FOR MEDEVAC AND SEARCH AND RESCUE (SAR) SERVICES IN GULF OF MEXICO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: