June 8 Bristow Group Inc

* Bristow announces critical strategic and leadership changes for a competitive and profitable future

* Bristow Group Inc - new bristow's europe hub includes africa, asia, australia, norway, uk, turkmenistan and middle east

* Bristow Group Inc - new Bristow will have two primary geographical hubs in key areas of business, europe and americas

* Bristow Group Inc - company's americas hub includes bristow academy, u.s. Gulf of mexico, suriname, guyana, trinidad, canada and brazil

* Bristow Group Inc - anticipates that in 12 to 24 months, company will have higher quality revenue, which includes $2.3 billion uk sar contract

* Bristow Group Inc - Alan Corbett has been named vice president europe, africa, middle east, asia (eamea)

* Bristow Group Inc - Rob Phillips has been named vice president americas

* Bristow Group Inc - structural change into two primary hubs is expected to generate "significant cost savings", in part through lower g&a costs

* Bristow Group Inc - Chet Akiri, senior VP and chief commercial officer, and Bill Collins, senior VP global operations, have departed company

* Bristow Group Inc - Bristow plans to bid on approximately 30-40 contracts this fiscal year, many of which are currently held by competitors