BRIEF-Intel extends cash tender offer for outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
June 9 Bristow Group Inc:
* Says announcing sale of a SAR S-92 for approximately $40 million; expected to close next week - presentation Source text: (bit.ly/2r2CFQy) Further company coverage:
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
June 22 American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday that Qatar Airways, the Gulf country's state-owned airline, had expressed interest in buying a 10 percent stake worth at least $808 million in the No.1 U.S. airline.
* Schweiger Dermatology Group secures $20 million credit facility from Triangle Capital Corporation