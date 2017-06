March 9 Co-operative Bank Plc

* Statutory loss before taxation, still impacted by legacy issues, has reduced to £477.1m

* Net interest income decreased by £76.7m to £394.8m (

* Conduct and legal risk charges reduced by £168.8m to £24.9m

* Bank's common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio stood at 11.0% at 31 december 2016

* As an alternative to a sale, bank's plan seeks to raise an additional £700m to £750m of cet1 resources.

Only a few weeks into sale process but pleased with interest to date and engaging with potential bidders as planned.