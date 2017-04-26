April 26 GKN Plc

* Reg-Gkn plc: 1st quarter trading update

* Overall in q1, group achieved good organic sales growth

* Issues a trading update for period since 1 january 2017.

* Automotive market performing better than expected and growth in aerospace being slightly slower than planned

* Group trading margin has moved ahead of last year primarily due to an increase in gkn driveline

* Gkn powder metallurgy are seeing an impact from higher raw material costs

* Gkn aerospace is tracking in-line with plan

* Operating cash flow was similar to equivalent period last year.

* Encouraging growth rate achieved to date may not be sustained as year progresses and comparators get tougher

* We expect 2017 to be another year of growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)