March 28 Britannia Industries Ltd:

* Says Britannia has signed a joint venture agreement with Chipita S A, a Greek company

* Says estimated investment in JV co in phase-I is 1 billion rupees

* Says will hold 60 percent, Chipita will hold 40 percent of JV share capital

* Says name of JV co between Britannia and Chipita is Britchip Foods Ltd