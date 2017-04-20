UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 British American Tobacco Malaysia Bhd
* Qtrly profit attributable 114.2 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 770.7 million rgt
* Declared a first interim dividend of 40.00 sen per share, in respect of the fy ending 31 december 2017
* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.02 billion rgt, net profit 172.6 million rgt Source (bit.ly/2oYeWD6) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources