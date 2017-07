BRIEF-British American Tobacco Zimbabwe reports HY pretax profit of $6.5 mln

July 26 (Reuters) - BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO ZIMBABWE :

* HY ENDED JUNE 2017 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF $6.5 MILLION VERSUS $5.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HY REVENUE OF $16.7 MILLION VERSUS $16.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO ZIMBABWE - PROPOSING DECLARATION OF INTERIM DIVIDEND AMOUNTING TO $0.22 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 22% VERSUS 2016

* SAYS TRADING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING IN 2017, DESPITE MEASURES IMPLEMENTED TO ALLEVIATE THE CURRENCY SHORTAGES IN COUNTRY